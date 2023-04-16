Ariana Madix Says She's Feeling 'Amazing' as She Attends Coachella After Tom Sandoval Break Up

The Vanderpump Rules star broke up with costar and boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval after his months-long affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss came to light

Published on April 16, 2023 01:02 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Ariana Madix is thriving at Coachella!

In a TikTok video posted Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, said she's feeling "amazing" while at the annual music festival in Indio, California, following her split from Tom Sandoval, her costar and boyfriend of nine years.

When asked if she is "thriving," Madix replied with an enthusiastic "yes."

As the TikTok user then repeated what the reality star wrote when she broke her silence after Sandoval's months-long affair with their onscreen colleague Raquel Leviss was made public — "What doesn't kill me better run" — Madix responded, "F--- yeah."

Back in March, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE, "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," continuing, "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Following the scandal — dubbed Scandoval by the internet — the two split, as Sandoval said they were "growing apart," and their "communication was not great," though he admitted, "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives."

He also shared that he has since "got my ass into therapy immediately to try and figure out what the hell I'm gonna do."

Leviss, 28, exclusively issued a statement to PEOPLE on March 8 that included an apology and a promise to focus on her well-being moving forward.

"I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Amanda Edwards/Getty; Emma McIntyre/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Leviss recently entered a program in Arizona seeking treatment for her mental health, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," the rep told PEOPLE.

"She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health," the statement continued.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

