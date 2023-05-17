Ariana Madix Is 'Falling in Love' with Boyfriend Daniel Wai, Says Source: 'They Have a Special Bond'

Though Madix and Wai's romance is "happening faster than she thought," a source tells PEOPLE the Vanderpump Rules star is "happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy"

Published on May 17, 2023 06:14 PM
Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai. Photo: Ariana Madix/Instagram

Ariana Madix is happier than ever!

As the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, continues to spend time with new boyfriend Daniel Wai, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE that things are getting serious between the pair.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," the source says of Madix, who split from her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval in early March after learning of his affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

"They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond," the source continues. "Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work."

"It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy," the source adds.

A rep for Madix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty; Daniel Wai/Instagram

The couple was first spotted together in mid-April at Coachella Music and Arts Festival, a little over month after Madix and Sandoval split after nine years together. Madix and Wai packed on the PDA at the Indio, California-based event, where they were seen kissing and holding hands.

Since then, they've been inseparable. In early May, Madix celebrated Wai's big birthday bash in New York City. Wai shared a video recap of his weekend on his Instagram, featuring date nights and a trip to the Yankees game. Other clips showed off the present Madix gifted him in honor of his special day.

Then, this week, Wai joined Madix in N.Y.C. again, accompanying her to various dinners and press appearances. He even escorted her to NBC Universal's Upfronts on Monday morning before her presentation at Radio City Music Hall.

While in the Big Apple, Madix and Wai also enjoyed a dinner at Campagnola Restaurant with friends, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Margaret Josephs. In a photo from their night out, Madix and Wai snuggled up and smiled beside their pals.

Madix also shared a snap from their New York City travels on her Instagram Stories. The duo were dressed to the nines as they posed outside of the french restaurant Daniel in the heart of Manhattan.

Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including a Little Coachella Canoodling — After Nine-Year Relationship with Tom Sandoval
Daniel Wai/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix's relationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
From left: Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The moment Madix learned of the affair is expected to unfold on Wednesday's season finale of Vanderpump Rules, and the reality star will also have a scathing confrontation with Sandoval and Leviss during the three-part reunion, which kicks off on May 24.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

