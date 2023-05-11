Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss 'Diabolical, Demented, Subhuman' at Savage 'VPR' Reunion

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in their castmates' crosshairs in the upcoming season 10 reunion.

In the trailer for the explosive reunion that Bravo dropped Thursday, Andy Cohen asks them: "How did this go from a one-night stand to a full relationship between the two of you?"

While viewers don't yet get an answer to that question, Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix — who ended their nine-year relationship after finding out about the affair in March — says through tears: "I can't think of two worse people."

When the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, 40, turns to her, she adds fiercely, "Don't even look at me — you don't deserve to look at this" as she gestures to her red revenge dress.

Backstage, Madix tells Katie Maloney that she doesn't "see anything good coming for either of those f---ing rats" (i.e. her ex and Leviss, 28).

Leviss gets upset with her ex-fiancé James Kennedy and Lala Kent when they speak out about the affair, saying, "James and Lala can't talk because they f---ed." Kent yells back, "I wasn't your best friend."

Cohen, 54, is also given the task of serving Scheana Shay, 38, with the restraining order filed by Leviss against her (it was later dismissed).

When Maloney, 36, presses her ex Tom Schwartz, 40, about when he found out that Sandoval had cheated, the TomTom bar co-owner claims it was "late August." When even Sandoval himself questions that, the 32-year-old Give Them Lala founder razzes them: "Did you guys not put your timelines together to match?"

Schwartz also addresses Maloney's "long history of diminishing my friendships." However, she claims he is "friends with everyone," adding, "You're like a serial killer's wet dream."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Sandoval and Leviss share a moment backstage and he tells her, "They're making you and me to be pathological liars." She agrees and adds, "I see that even though we know that we are not."

Back on stage, Leviss admits that she has been "super selfish." Madix, 37, then corrects her: "Selfish does not cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman."

Kennedy chimes in, "Poo poo head, both of you poo heads." When calls him for the comment, he says, "I'm going to get sent for a time out."

Kennedy, 31, then charges towards Sandoval. He responds by threatening him, saying, "Get in my face again, I'll f--- you up, motherf---er." Kennedy replies, "I'll f--- you up so quickly, Tom. You're a worm with a mustache."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

After the confrontation, Sandoval reveals he needs "a break from filming," adding, "Stop filming me. I don't want a camera in my f---ing goddamn face."

The trailer concludes, with Cohen saying, "Tom, you are in love." Kent adds, "Come on, it's a very simple question. Are you in love or are you not?"

PEOPLE confirmed the end of Sandoval and Madix'srelationship in March. At the time, a source said the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw" for Madix.

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies to Madix, who posted her own statement on Instagram on March 16.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met," she wrote. "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

Noting that she was still "reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she added an implied warning: "what doesn't kill me better run."

Following the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, the show's three-part reunion will kick off on May 24.