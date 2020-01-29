Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Says Her Bisexuality Is 'Not an Issue' for Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix had the perfect response to Jax Taylor on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen asked the Vanderpump Rules star for her response to her costar’s implication that she’s a lesbian. Taylor, 40, made the remark during his own appearance on WWHL earlier this month after a fan asked whether he thinks that Tom Sandoval, Madix’s boyfriend, was “jealous” that Taylor was getting married and looking to start a family.

“I want to know if you feel like Tom Sandoval is removed from your wedding … because he’s jealous, because he’s not going to get married, because Ariana doesn’t want it, and he’s probably not going to have kids, because Ariana doesn’t want it,” asked the caller, to which Taylor responded by muttering under his breath, “She likes women.”

Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright, who was also a guest on the show, admonished her husband and defended Madix by saying she “likes everybody — just like most of us do!”

“Just own it,” Taylor said. “That’s fine. Just don’t lie about it.”

On Tuesday, Madix, 34, shook her head and rolled her eyes after Cohen played the clip for her.

“I thought it was really gross,” she said. “I also thought it didn’t make any sense on any level. I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don’t. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married who don’t. None of it made any sense.”

“Also, I’ve been very open and honest about the fact that I’m bisexual, and I don’t think that that’s an issue,” she added. “It’s certainly not an issue in my relationship, so, I think he should just chill out.”

Madix also fired back at Taylor for making the comment at the time, tweeting on Jan. 7, “I DO like women AND men. It’s called being bisexual. Ever heard of it? #thisisnthard.”

i DO like women 😂 AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard pic.twitter.com/bJwC0VWmZe — Ariana “Buy My Book” Madix (@ariana2525) January 8, 2020

The star’s sexuality became a topic of conversation on the Bravo reality show last season when Sandoval, 36, revealed that his girlfriend had a sexual encounter with costar Lala Kent. Madix was furious, explaining that it was her “business” and that no one should be discussing someone’s else sexuality “without their consent.”

“I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends,” she said during the episode. “My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.