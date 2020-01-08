VPR's Ariana Madix Fires Back as Jax Taylor Says She Likes Women: ‘It’s Called Being Bisexual’

Ariana Madix is setting the record straight about her sexuality.

The Vanderpump Rules star seemingly shot back at costar Jax Taylor on Twitter Tuesday after he implied that she is a lesbian during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The drama started when Taylor, 40, responded to a caller’s question about Madix and boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s relationship. When the fan asked if Sandoval is jealous that his co-star is married and looking to start a family, Taylor interrupted the caller by mumbling under his breath, “She likes women.”

Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright, who appeared on the show with him, quickly reprimanded her husband, saying, “Don’t say that! Don’t say that.”

“Sorry,” Taylor said. “I didn’t mean that. I’m sorry!”

Cohen quickly interjected, “You think Ariana likes women? What do you mean you didn’t mean it? You just said it.”

Cartwright, 30, attempted to explain the situation, saying Madix “likes everybody — just like most of us do!”

“Just own it,” Taylor added. “That’s fine. Just don’t lie about it.”

Later that night, Madix cleared up any confusion on Twitter.

“I DO like women AND men. it’s called being bisexual,” she wrote. “Ever heard of it? #thisisnthard”

i DO like women 😂 AND men. it’s called being bisexual. ever heard of it? #thisisnthard pic.twitter.com/bJwC0VWmZe — Ariana “Buy My Book” Madix (@ariana2525) January 8, 2020

Madix’s sexuality became a topic of conversation last season on Vanderpump Rules when Sandoval let it slip that she had a sexual encounter with hostess Lala Kent.

“I don’t know if I ever told you this. Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking, and they’re wasted. They’re in my car, and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you come in the back seat? I just want to eat your p—-,’” he said. “Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f—ing town, dude.”

Madix wasn’t thrilled with the revelation.

“Are you f—ing kidding me? I literally just got a phone call from Lala telling me the f—ing story you told on your birthday to try to sound cool in front of a bunch of guys,” she said while confronting her boyfriend.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” Sandoval said.

“It’s not a big deal? I’m sorry, but it’s my business,” she replied.

Ariana elaborated in a confessional interview: “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

“When you talk about anyone’s sexuality without their consent, it’s like really not okay,” she explained.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.