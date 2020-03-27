Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Victorious: 'Such a Special Time'

Image zoom Victorious Nickelodeon / Courtesy of Everett

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are getting nostalgic about their star-making TV series — which is now a decade old!

Friday marks 10 years since Victorious debuted on Nickelodeon. Created by Dan Schneider (also behind popular series like Drake & Josh and iCarly), the show starred Justice as up-and-coming singer Tori Vega at a performing arts school. Now 27, the actress reflected on the series with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday,” she began the caption, sharing a collection of throwback photos from the set. “I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!!”

Justice said the show changed her life, and that she is “so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people.”

“We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish,” she wrote. “Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful.”

Grande — who played Cat Valentine on the show until it ended in 2013, at which time she pivoted to the spin-off series Sam & Cat — also commented on the milestone anniversary on Instagram.

“I’m sorry for the mushiness but…. jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” wrote the “7 rings” singer, 26. “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings.”

Grande continued on in her tribute to poke fun at the voice she created for her character — and how fans assumed that’s how she really spoke.

“I really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die),” she joked. “…. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows.”

She added: “thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”

Fans continue to enjoy Victorious even 10 years later — just ask Kourtney Kardashian, who left a comment on Grande’s post. “We watch Cat Valentines daily over here 🙋🏻‍♀️ and i thought that was your real voice 😬❤️,” the mom of three admitted.

Justice commented on Grande’s post, writing: “Such a special time. Memories I will always cherish. Love u guys 🙏🏼”

Other cast members also shared in the nostalgia and celebration, including Avan Jogia, who wrote “Love yah,” and Daniella Monet, who played Trina Vega on the show: “Love you, and this, and all that we shared. Such special years 🧡.”

On her own Instagram account, Monet, 31, shared an emotional reflection about her time on the show, listing all the experiences she misses most, writing, “Cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast 🥰 love you guys.”

Commented Grande: “Oh boy. 🥺🥺🥺 miss u. miss u all and everything u mentioned so much. so so much.”