Pete Davidson Reveals How He Really Feels About That Whole 'Big D— Energy' Thing

In the months since they started dating, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have given new meaning to the term “TMI” — but so far, nothing has topped the time she cheekily alluded to his penis size on Twitter.

She may have taken down her tweet, but the internet was instantly transfixed. In the following days, a new term gained steam: “big d— energy,” used to describe someone who exudes confidence and swagger. Grande’s fiancé Davidson was championed as the poster child.

In a new interview with Variety for the publication’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star revealed how he really feels about the label.

“I don’t hate it,” he said. “I’m just really, really happy, and if that means I have big d— energy, then sick.”

“My favorite thing was my mom was like, ‘Peter, they’re saying you had a big penis just like your father,’ ” he added with a laugh. “What the f—!”

But that’s about as far as Davidson’s fondness for the blogosphere goes. In fact, he compares Googling himself to popping a pimple: “You’re like, ‘This is going to be sick.’ Then you do it, and you have to go to the dermatologist and get a cortisone shot, and there’s going to be a big hole in my face for a week.”

“The internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he continued. “I don’t like how the internet is a place where anybody can s— on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f—k-fest. And now I get to enjoy my life.”

Last month, after Davidson wiped his Instagram account and Grande turned off her comments, a source told PEOPLE the couple was “tired of being attacked” by fans online. After stepping away from the social media platform, the source said Davidson is “now in a good place.”

“He’s decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers,” said the source. “They’re still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn’t need all of these trolls bringing him down.”

Indeed, Davidson appears over the moon about the relationship.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her,” he told Variety. “I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ing living the goddamn dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”