Ariana Grande Makes Her KUWTK Debut as Kris Jenner Shoots 'Thank U, Next' Cameo: 'So Excited!'

Kris Jenner really can do it all.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the momager arrives on set to shoot her cameo in the star-studded music video for Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next.”

In the video, Kris, 63, portrays the mom to Grande’s Regina George from Mean Girls. Dressed in a pink tracksuit to assume the role famously played by Amy Poehler in the movie, Kris proudly records Grande’s “Jingle Bell Rock”-inspired performance.

“It’s the day of the shoot and I feel really excited to go make my Ariana Grande video debut,” Kris says in the KUWTK clip.

Grande, 25, stops by her trailer to say hi, and the two can’t help but fangirl over each other.

“I love the pink lip!” Kris tells Grande. “You look so good.”

Grande reveals the lipstick is actually made by Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner‘s company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“She walked in with a Kylie box this big — I literally started crying my eyes out,” Grande says.

“She was so cute,” Kris gushes.

Grande says she’s “so excited” to have Kris on set.

“It’s going to be so funny,” she says. “I want to show you, at some point, the other set-ups. It was so cool. We did some Legally Blonde, and 13 Going on 30 and we’re going to do Bring It On tonight.”

“I’ve got this, don’t you worry!” Kris promises.

“You definitely do,” Grande says. “Feel free to make it your own, too. If you want to just freestyle it — whatever you want to do.”

Kris admits she’s nervous about her scene, but vows to give it her all.

“This is the first time that I’ve ever been in a professional music video with an iconic artist and someone I admire very much,” she says. “I don’t want to let Ariana down. No, no, no.”

And for what it’s worth, Grande is equally giddy about her first appearance on the famous family’s reality show.

“Guys, I’m so excited to make my Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut!” she says.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!