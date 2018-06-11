Everything Ariana Grande's Fiancé Pete Davidson Has Said About His Sobriety and Mental Illness

Pete Davidson says marijuana has helped him manage his health issues.

Just over a year after announcing his sobriety, Davidson revealed he’s back to drinking and smoking following his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

“Party’s back on,” he recently said during an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Open Late. “I found out I had a mental disorder. I thought I had a drug problem. It’s a completely different thing.”

After going to rehab and remaining sober for several months, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, said he wasn’t feeling the relief he expected, which pushed him to seek further help.

“You can be sad and do drugs at the same time, evidently,” he said. “I got sober for three months and I was just like never sadder and everything was just way worse.”

Davidson, who is now engaged to Ariana Grande, joked that he immediately started smoking marijuana again after receiving his diagnosis.

“I just rolled a joint and I was back immediately,” he said.

The comedian said smoking has “dramatically” helped ease some of his problems with anxiety and treat his Crohn’s disease.

Davidson first opened up about his diagnosis in September 2017 during an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

The comedian explained that the symptoms of the disorder were behind his decision to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, initially thinking that the mental breakdowns he was experiencing were due to heavy marijuana use.

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” Davidson said. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage.”

He decided to take a break from SNL and start rehab.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,’ ” he said. “So I go and I get off weed. They’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

In February 2017, he “just snapped” and had another “really bad” mental breakdown, so he cut out marijuana completely. But Davidson was still struggling and went back to his doctors.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he revealed. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ ”

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he continued. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Grande, 24, has said she’s battled anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder ever since the bombing at a Manchester, U.K. concert venue while she was performing in May 2017.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande told Vogue U.K. for their July issue. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer split from rapper Mac Miller in May and told fans she “tried to support his sobriety” for five years.

“of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” she tweeted.