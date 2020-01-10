Are You the One?'s Ethan Cohen Says He Spoke to Costar Alexis Eddy Day Before Her Death  

Are You the One? alum Ethan Cohen is mourning the sudden death of his costar Alexis Eddy.

On Thursday, Eddy, who appeared on season 6 of the MTV reality show, died at the age of 23, West Virginia’s Mannington Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Shortly after news of her death broke, her friend from AYTO, Cohen — a California-based rapper who goes by E Money — reacted to the tragedy on Twitter, telling fans he had spoken to Eddy just a day before her death.

“Literally talked to Alexis yesterday about how much better her life is sober,” Cohen tweeted on Thursday. “Just don’t even know how to feel right now. Can’t believe we’ll never have another heart to heart convo.”

Cohen also shared footage he’d previously received from Eddy that showed her rapping to one of his songs while in a car.

“One day I woke up to a snapchat of Lex rapping one of my songs. She said she practiced weeks to get the lyrics right,” he wrote. “She was perfect. Look at her.”

On his Instagram Story, Cohen shared a selfie of the two together, writing, “My favorite human for life. Can’t believe she’s gone man wtf is life right now.”

Eddy had previously posted on social media about her friendship with Cohen. In September 2018, she posed with him at a gas station with the Instagram caption: “Just a casual picture of me n my favorite rapper. My favorite white guy in general, actually.”

When local authorities responded to the call on Thursday morning, they arrived to find a female who suffered from cardiac arrest, a public relations officer told PEOPLE.

Eddy was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is not yet known, and police could not comment on whether foul play is suspected.

“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” MTV said in a statement on Are You the One?‘s Twitter account on Thursday.

Eddy made waves during her time on AYTO? because of her hard-partying ways and backstory. She revealed on-camera that her cousin was a convicted murderer, and she opened up about her own struggle with drug abuse.

But in recent months, Eddy shared that she was sober.

In October, Eddy revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Lee. “Went to play in the woods…Walked out engaged,” she captioned a slideshow of couple photos on Instagram at the time.

The MTV star later deleted the engagement announcement and had not posted photos with Lee after sharing that she said “yes!” As recently as Jan. 2, she posted about dating and in December, she tweeted about looking for boyfriends online.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.