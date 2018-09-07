Are You the One's Cheyenne Floyd Joins Teen Mom OG with Daughter She Shares with Cory Wharton

The Teen Mom OG franchise is adding one more name to their lineup!

MTV welcomed Are You the One’s Cheyenne Floyd to the cast just two months after Bristol Palin confirmed she was set to appear in the hit reality series.

“Welcome to the #TeenMomOGfamily, Cheyenne! 💕 | 🔁: @cheynotshy,” MTV wrote in the caption of a photo of Floyd and her daughter Ryder on Instagram Thursday.

Floyd, 25, made her TV debut during season 3 of AYTO and then placed in third on The Challenge: Rivals III.

Is the world ready to see me as a dad ??????🤔 #TeenMomOG — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) September 6, 2018

Wharton is also seemingly appearing in the show, tweeting out this question on Thursday, “Is the world ready to see me as a dad ?????? #TeenMomOG.”

He also tweeted MTV’s announcement, writing, “TEEN MOM OG here we come October 1st !!”

The two surprised everyone in December 2017 when they revealed they had welcomed a daughter together.

They each announced the news on their separate social media accounts with a family photo.

Cory Wharton, Cheyenne Floyd MTV

“I’ve been off of social media for a while now… for many reasons. Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton,” wrote Wharton. “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!”

Floyd shared the same picture with the caption, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”

The mother of one openly documented her pregnancy and photos of her daughter on Instagram, announcing that she was expecting on her 24th birthday and giving birth in April. However, she never before spoke about who Ryder’s father was.

Both are the latest additions to the MTV reality series. Palin confirmed she was joining Teen Mom OG in July in an Instagram post.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

An MTV spokesperson also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was 17 years old when she gave birth to her first child, son Tripp Easton Mitchell Johnston, in 2008.

Since then, she has welcomed two more children — daughters Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 14 months — whom she shares with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.