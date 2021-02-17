Joe Torgerson appeared on season 6 and Mikala Thomas appeared on season 4 of the hit MTV show

Are You the One? Stars Joe Torgerson and Mikala Thomas Are Engaged: 'You're Stuck With Me Now'

Are You the One? stars Joe Torgerson and Mikala Thomas are a perfect match.

The pair announced on Monday that they have gotten engaged after two years of dating.

Torgerson shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding Thomas's hand while she sat across the dinner table from him and smiled down at her engagement ring.

"You're stuck with me now ☃️," he captioned the picture.

Thomas also shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of Torgerson leaning on her legs as she placed her left hand on his to put her ring on display.

"Best friends forever," she wrote in the caption for the sweet snapshot.

The pair went public with their relationship in August 2018 after months of denying that they were romantically involved.

"This is my friend Joe. Everyone thinks Joe and I date, and that we met on Ex On The Beach... but actually I'm not on that show and he's my real life friend that I met once at a taco place. Now we watch movies and go to Disney together. Weird I know 👫," Thomas captioned a photo of her now-fiance, who had his arm wrapped around her in the snap.

Months later, they both confirmed their relationship by sharing photos captioned, "My ♥️"

Torgerson appeared on season 6 of AYTO? And Thomas appeared on season 4.

He previously dated Taylor Selfridge before she appeared on season 5 of AYTO?