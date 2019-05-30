Are You the One? Is Back! Season 8 Introduces the First Sexually Fluid Cast

Are You the One? is back with an epic twist.

On Thursday, MTV revealed the cast for season 8 of the hit reality dating competition show — and for the first time, it features a roster of sexually fluid contestants. Terrence J. is back to host the new season, which premieres June 26.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Per the show’s signature format, 16 singles will head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and splitting a $1 million cash prize. This time, the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches.

RELATED: Are You the One? Couples Who Have Made Love Last

This season will also introduce Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert on hand to help the daters navigate the drama, identify current dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing, and test the singles on their willingness to fall into these painful patterns.

Meet the full cast below.

Aasha Wells (22, Miami Beach, FL)

Follow Aasha on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Amber Martinez (23, Yonkers, NY)

Follow Amber on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Basit Shittu (25, Brooklyn, NY)

Follow Basit on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Brandon Davis (25, Salt Lake City, UH)

Follow Brandon on Instagram.

Danny Prikazsky (27, San Jose, CA)

Follow Danny on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Jasmine Olson (21, Oxford, MS)

Follow Jasmine on Instagram.

Jenna Brown (25, Bloomington, IN)

Follow Jenna on Instagram.

Jonathan Short (28, Panama City Beach, FL)

Follow Jonathan on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Justinavery “Justin” Palm (24, Palmdale, CA)

Follow Justin on Instagram.

Kai Wes (26, Chepachet, RI)

Follow Kai on Instagram.

Kari Snow (23, East Hanover, NJ)

Follow Kari on Instagram.

Kylie Smith (24, Salt Lake City, UT)

Follow Kylie on Instagram.

Max Gentile (25, Columbus, OH)

Follow Max on Instagram.

Nour Fraij (25, Kenilworth, NJ)

Follow Nour on Instagram.

Paige Cole (21, Allen, TX)

Follow Paige on Instagram.

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Remy Duran (27, New York, NY)

Follow Remy on Instagram.

From coming out moments to discovering sexual and gender identity, Are You The One? promises to shed light on what it’s like to find love as a sexually fluid individual.

The new season of Are You the One? premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.