Are You the One? Is Back for Season 8! Meet the First Sexually Fluid Cast

For the first time, the cast of the hit MTV reality show features a roster of sexually fluid contestants. Terrence J. is back to host the new season, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Per the show’s signature format, 16 singles will head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and splitting a $1 million cash prize. This time, the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches.