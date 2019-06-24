Are You the One? Is Back for Season 8! Meet the First Sexually Fluid Cast

THE SEASON 8 SINGLES
For the first time, the cast of the hit MTV reality show features a roster of sexually fluid contestants. Terrence J. is back to host the new season, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
Per the show’s signature format, 16 singles will head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and splitting a $1 million cash prize. This time, the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches.
Aasha Wells (22, Miami Beach, Florida)
Amber Martinez (23, Yonkers, New York)
Basit Shittu (25, Brooklyn, New York)
Brandon Davis (25, Salt Lake City, Utah)
Danny Prikazsky (27, San Jose, California)
Jasmine Olson (21, Oxford, Missouri)
Jenna Brown (25, Bloomington, Indiana)
Jonathan Short (28, Panama City Beach, Florida)
Justinavery "Justin" Palm (24, Palmdale, California)
Kai Wes (26, Chepachet, Rhode Island)
Kari Snow (23, East Hanover, New Jersey)
Kylie Smith (24, Salt Lake City, Utah)
Max Gentile (25, Columbus, Ohio)
Nour Fraij (25, Kenilworth, New Jersey)
Paige Cole (21, Allen, Texas)
Remy Duran (27, New York City)
