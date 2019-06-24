Are You the One? Is Back for Season 8! Meet the First Sexually Fluid Cast

Sixteen singles will head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their "perfect match" and winning a $1 million cash prize
By Aurelie Corinthios
June 24, 2019 11:28 AM

THE SEASON 8 SINGLES

Brian Bielmann/MTV

For the first time, the cast of the hit MTV reality show features a roster of sexually fluid contestants. Terrence J. is back to host the new season, which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Per the show’s signature format, 16 singles will head off to Hawaii in hopes of finding their “perfect match” and splitting a $1 million cash prize. This time, the singles identify as sexually fluid, meaning there are no gender limitations in perfect matches.

Aasha Wells (22, Miami Beach, Florida)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Aasha on Instagram.

Amber Martinez (23, Yonkers, New York)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Amber on Instagram.

Basit Shittu (25, Brooklyn, New York)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Basit on Instagram.

Brandon Davis (25, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Follow Brandon on Instagram.

Danny Prikazsky (27, San Jose, California)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Danny on Instagram.

Jasmine Olson (21, Oxford, Missouri)

Follow Jasmine on Instagram.

Jenna Brown (25, Bloomington, Indiana)

Follow Jenna on Instagram.

Jonathan Short (28, Panama City Beach, Florida)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Jonathan on Instagram.

Justinavery "Justin" Palm (24, Palmdale, California)

Follow Justin on Instagram.

Kai Wes (26, Chepachet, Rhode Island)

Follow Kai on Instagram.

Kari Snow (23, East Hanover, New Jersey)

Follow Kari on Instagram.

Kylie Smith (24, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Follow Kylie on Instagram.

Max Gentile (25, Columbus, Ohio)

Follow Max on Instagram.

Nour Fraij (25, Kenilworth, New Jersey)

Follow Nour on Instagram.

Paige Cole (21, Allen, Texas)

Brian Bielmann/MTV

Follow Paige on Instagram.

Remy Duran (27, New York City)

Follow Remy on Instagram.

