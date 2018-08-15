Are You the One? Is Back — and a Potentially Explosive Love Triangle Has Already Formed

It wouldn’t be Are You the One? without a love triangle … or 10.

The hit MTV show returns with a two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, and PEOPLE’s got an exclusive sneak peek at the drama that inevitably unfolds when 22 hopelessly single strangers are tasked with finding their perfect match — and, you know, win $1 million.

The journey has only just begun, but it looks like couples are already forming fast. And while Bria immediately sets her sights on Zak, that doesn’t stop him from sneaking off into the confessional booth with Morgan.

“The girls are definitely afraid of Bria,” he says. “I mean, Bria’s scary. But then again, that’s selfish, because I haven’t gotten to know anybody else yet. We’re here to play the game, and everybody still has to get to know each other.”

It’s scary to do anything because everyone’s coupled up, so everyone’s so wary right now,” Morgan says. “I don’t want to die!”

In that case, she’d better steer clear — because as soon as Bria realizes her man is locked in a room with someone else, all hell breaks loose.

“Bria is too cute to be this crazy,” says Lewis. “She needs a chill pill, a massage — something to relax her. And Zak is not the answer to the relaxation!”

Are You the One? season 7 premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.