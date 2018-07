Are You the One? Is Back! Meet the Season 7 Cast

The match quest is about to begin! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Are You the One? is returning to MTV for a seventh season, starting on Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. Terrence J. is back to host as 22 singles head to Hawaii to find their perfect matches, as determined by a team of professional matchmakers and psychologists. Along the way, they’ll meet the new Fate Button, which will determine which couples will go on dates and ultimately play a role in who enters the Truth Booth, where perfect matches are revealed and so many romantic duos’ hopes are shattered.

