Are You the One's Jenna Brown Admits She's 'Falling' for Kai West: 'I'm Way Too Attached'

The truth can hurt.

In an exclusive look at this week’s episode of Are You the One?, the sexually fluid contestants come together to play a wild game of “Truth or Dare?”

“When you hear the two words ‘truth’ or ‘dare,’ you already know that’s trouble,” says Amber Martinez.

And trouble is right. Things quickly become awkward when Danny Prikazsky admits he thinks Jenna Brown could be his perfect match.

“I feel like we’re smart in the same ways,” he says.

But Kai West, who has had his eye on Brown from the start, doesn’t seem too fond of the idea.

“Boy, I don’t think you could handle her,” he says. “Why is she your match?”

As the game heats up, contestants find themselves stripping, making out with each other and more.

“Truth or Dare is getting a little frisky,” says Prikazsky.

When Jonathon Short is dared to let his “number two” take a shot out of his bellybutton, Basit Shittu couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner,” Basit yells, expecting to take the shot — that is, until Short refuses.

“I don’t want to,” says Short as he hugs his number one crush, Justin. “Can I just take a shot if I don’t want to?”

“I just want to respect Justin,” he explains. “Justin is sitting right beside me. I wish they would have dared me to take a shot out of Justin’s bellybutton, and I would have had no problem doing it.”

But when Short is asked to reveal who is number two was, Basit is shocked to find out it’s not them.

“Jonathon I think is stuck on some idea of what he thinks he is attracted to,” says Basit.

The game causes even more drama when roles are reversed and West is dared to share a kiss with his number 2 choice.

“I’m really, really worried that I’m way too attached to Kai and it’s going to be really, really, hard for me to watch him with other people,” says Brown. “I’m falling for him.

Are You the One? airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.