Are You the One? Couples Who Have Made Love Last After Meeting on the MTV Show

Are you still the one?

MTV’s hit love competition series Are You the One? returns next month for season 7, giving another batch of 22 singles a chance to find their one true love.

But before the new cast moves into the house (and the chaos ensues), we’re taking a look back at all the couples who really did find their perfect match.

Amber and Ethan, Season 1

If there was ever any question about the possibility of finding true love on television, just turn to AYTO veterans Amber and Ethan. After meeting on the show, the two started their whirlwind romance. Within a year, they got engaged, had a baby and tied the knot.

The lovebirds welcomed daughter Scarlett Avery Diamond in 2013 and had a small wedding ceremony in October 2014.

To prove their love is as strong as ever, the couple renewed their vows just last year.

Two weeks ago, Amber and Ethan welcomed their second child together, daughter Serena Mei Diamond.

It’s safe to say they definitely found their happily ever after!

Jenni and Curtis, Season 2

Even though they weren’t technically matched with each other and pursued other relationships during their time on the show, the couple connected after the cameras stopped rolling.

Jenni and Curtis have been dating since 2015 and look to be as happy as ever.

Hannah and Zak, Season 3

The season 3 alums were shocked when they found out they weren’t a perfect match on the show after weeks of dating. But despite their inability to light up a beam during the match-up ceremonies, they proved that their bond is real.

Hannah and Zak started officially dating as soon as the season ended and have been flaunting their love on social media ever since.

Julia and Stephen, Season 4

It’s no secret that Julie and Stephen have had their fair share of ups and downs. The two quickly fell hard for each other, so when they discovered they were a confirmed no match, they were rightfully devastated.

Despite the experts telling them it wouldn’t work, the two continued dating after the show ended. But things blew up during an episode of the AYTO aftershow when it was revealed that Stephen cheated on Julia with Hannah from season 5.

The pair proved that not even infidelity could keep them apart. In March, Stephen posted a heartfelt Instagram message celebrating his one-year anniversary with Julia.

“Over a year later, I still can’t live without you and will never… thanks for having my back Lil snickers,” he wrote.

Gianna and Hayden, Season 5

Like most couples on AYTO, Gianna and Hayden found themselves heartbroken when they discovered they were a confirmed no match. For the sake of the group (and money), the two decided to split up and pursue other people in the house. And when Hayden found his confirmed match with Carolina, he even moved into the honeymoon suite with her.

But by the time the reunion rolled around, these two proved they just couldn’t quit each other. Hayden and Gianna revealed that not only were they back on, but they also had plans to move in together.

Fast forward to today, and the couple is expecting their first child, a boy!

Just goes to show that the experts aren’t always right.