Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam appeared on season 6 of Are You the One? and were surrounded by their reality TV family at their wedding

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Get Married with Chicago Celebration

Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu have tied the knot!

The Are You the One? couple, who appeared on the sixth season of the MTV dating show, got married on Saturday evening during a ceremony attended by friends and family in Chicago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On his Instagram Story, Martin, 26, shared a photograph of Moxam, 25, and Nwosu, 27, exchanging vows. Williams, 26, posted a video on her respective page of the happy couple later walking down the aisle after saying "I do."

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married Kam Williams/Instagram Credit: Kam Williams/Instagram

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married Credit: Anthony Martin/Instagram

Ndiba, 28, and Vazquez, 25, then posted clips from the reception that followed afterward, where Moxam and Nwosu shared their first dance as a married couple together.

"The most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life," wrote Williams alongside a video of the pair together on the dance floor. Drummer also shared footage from the event.

Prior to her Saturday nuptials, Nwosu shared an adorable series of shots of herself and her then-fiancé ahead of their big day. "Tomorrow ❤️," she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, "#MeetTheMoxams" and "#MoxMetHisMatch."

Moxam and Nwosu announced their engagement in June 2020, sharing sweet photos of Moxam's seaside proposal on their respective Instagram accounts.

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married Credit: Kam Williams/Instagram

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married Credit: Justine Ndiba/Instagram

"So yesterday my dreams came true 😊 I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me," Moxam wrote at the time alongside a slideshow of him popping the question to Nwosu. "This was the easiest decision I've ever made."

"Honestly there wasn't even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!⁣" he added.

The fitness trainer ended with a sweet note to his bride-to-be, writing, "⁣Uche I've been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it's undeniable of him you're my wife. You're perfect, thank you for choosing to love me."

"Still speechless. I honestly didn't think love like this existed," Nwosu wrote on her own Instagram, sharing their engagement as well as a closeup of her ring. "I'm the most me, my BEST self - when I'm with you. No one loves me better 😭."

She continued, "My best friend. My protector. My lover. My fiancé (literally what!!!!!!!) - I can't wait to be your wife ❤️ #nomatch #forever."

Are You the One? follows a group of singles who have been secretly paired up by producers through a matchmaking algorithm. While living together, the contestants try to identify their match in order to win money as a collective group.

On season 6, Moxam was secretly paired with Geles Rodriguez, while producers set up Nwosu with Joe Torgerson. Though they were not a match on the show, the two had chemistry throughout the season and continued a relationship once cameras stopped rolling.

Are You the One? Couple Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam Are Married Credit: Kam Williams/Instagram

Nwosu eventually moved from her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Florida to be closer to Moxam.

During the show's reunion episode, Moxam confirmed they were still dating and officially asked Nwosu to be his girlfriend.