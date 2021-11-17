Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos both appeared in season 7 of Are You The One?

Are You The One? Couple Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos Are Engaged: 'Love You'

Are You The One? couple Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos are engaged!

Trepp said "yes" to Buenos while attending the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Orlando, Florida over the weekend. Both Trepp and Buenos announced the happy news on Instagram Tuesday.

"I SAID YES," Trepp captioned her post, adding multiple diamond ring emojis.

"Apparently I forgot what 50 degree weather felt like because I put on every piece of clothing I could find…. AND THEN THIS HAPPENED," she continued. "I had no idea what was going on, forgot to say yes …. I just was in so much shock!!! It was so heartwarming to have our friends there for this moment and even the crowd around us cheering! @edc_orlando was unforgettable. Love you ever [sic] @tombuenos."

AYTO's Cali Rae and Tomas Buenos Announce Their Engagement: 'Love You' Credit: Cali Rae/Instagram

Sharing the same photos, Buenos wrote: "Love you future wife."

Trepp and Buenos met on AYTO's seventh season, which aired in 2018. The hit dating series relies on modern match-making technology to help a group of singles find their perfect match. In order to win a group prize of $1 million, the contestants have to work together to identify correct pairings.

AYTO's Cali Rae and Tomas Buenos Announce Their Engagement: 'Love You' Credit: Cali Rae/Instagram

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary in June. "Cheers to three years @tombuenos," Trepp wrote alongside several red heart emojis.

"I didn't understand what happiness was before you," she continued. "You're my rock, my best friend, my rave bae, and everything I could have ever asked for."

AYTO's Cali Rae and Tomas Buenos Announce Their Engagement: 'Love You' Credit: Cali Rae/Instagram

Trepp and Buenos aren't the only AYTO stars to get engaged this year. Joe Torgerson and Mikala Thomas — who appeared on different seasons of the series — announced their engagement in February.

"You're stuck with me now," Torgerson captioned his engagement announcement photo, while Thomas wrote alongside her own post, "Best friends forever."