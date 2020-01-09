Are You The One? Contestant Alexis Eddy Dead at 23

Image zoom

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV’s Are You the One? season 6, has died, West Virginia’s Mannington Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 23.

The police received a call from Eddy’s home just before 7 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found a female who suffered from cardiac arrest, a public relations officer tells PEOPLE. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is not yet known, and police could not comment on whether foul play is suspected.

“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” MTV said a statement on Are You the One?‘s Twitter account on Thursday.

Eddy made waves during her time on AYTO? because of her hard-partying ways and controversial backstory. She revealed on-camera that her cousin was a convicted murderer, and she opened up about her own struggle with drug abuse. But in recent months, Eddy shared that she was sober, saying her father was in recovery, too.

“Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭,” the West Virginia native posted on social media in September. “pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks”

Also that that month, she posed in front of the Community Recovery Center in West Virginia and wrote that she felt grateful to be “clean & sober.”

The next month, Eddy revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend, Nate Lee. “Went to play in the woods…Walked out engaged,” she captioned a slideshow of couple photos on Instagram in October. “love you @natelee4176.”

The MTV alumna later deleted the engagement announcement and had not posted photos with Lee after sharing that she said “yes!” As recently as Jan. 2, she posted about dating and in December, she tweeted about looking for boyfriends online.

“Wow ok I’m just gonna stop all you boys right now,” she tweeted Jan. 2. “’I have Disney+’ is not a dating quality and NO, I’m not going to come lay at your house with you on a first, second, or third date. Social media really got the dating norm all screwy don’t it.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.