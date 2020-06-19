Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu appeared on the sixth season of the MTV dating show

Are You the One? 's Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu Are Engaged: 'I Didn’t Think Love Like This Existed'

Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu have found the one!

The couple — who appeared on the sixth season of the MTV dating show Are You the One? — announced their engagement on Thursday, sharing sweet photos of Moxam's seaside proposal on their respective Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So yesterday my dreams came true 😊 I met my Fiancé exactly 3 years ago today & yesterday I asked her to spend the rest of her life with me," Moxam wrote alongside a slideshow of him popping the question to Nwosu. "This was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. Honestly there wasn’t even a decision to be made, I truly believe we were created for one another!⁣"

The fitness trainer ended with a sweet note to his bride-to-be, writing, "⁣Uche I’ve been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it’s undeniable of him you’re my wife. You’re perfect, thank you for choosing to love me."

"Let’s get these wedding plans started because I want some babies soon," he added.

Prior to the proposal, Nwosu had agreed to go to the beach under the pretense that Moxam had set up a couple's photo shoot, according to videos shared on her Instagram Stories. However, the model was then surprised by her mother and quickly started to notice that Moxam was "being weird af."

"Weird behavior continued," she captioned a video of what appears to be Moxam trying to find the right light for a picture.

In a following clip, Moxam gets down on one knee and takes out a ring box from his pocket.

Image zoom Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam on Are You the One? mtv

"Still speechless. I honestly didn’t think love like this existed," Nwosu wrote on her Instagram, sharing their engagement as well as a closeup of her ring. "I’m the most me, my BEST self - when I’m with you. No one loves me better 😭."

She continued, "My best friend. My protector. My lover. My fiancé (literally what!!!!!!!) - I can’t wait to be your wife ❤️ #nomatch #forever."

Are You the One? follows a group of singles who have been secretly paired up by producers through a matchmaking algorithm. While living together, the contestants try to identify their match in order to win money as a collective group.

On season 6, Moxam was secretly paired with Geles Rodriguez, while producers set up Nwosu with Joe Torgerson. Though they were not a match on the show, the two had chemistry throughout the season and continued a relationship once cameras stopped rolling.

Nwosu eventually moved from her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Florida to be closer to Moxam.

During the show's reunion episode, Moxam confirmed that they were still dating and officially asked Nwosu to be his girlfriend.