Are You The One? Moves to Paramount+, Announces Open Global Casting for New Season

MTV's dating series Are You The One? is returning to give singles an opportunity to meet their soulmate. This time, the series will cast contestants from around the world for a new season airing exclusively on Paramount+, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Are You The One's return will feature 22 people on the same journey to find their perfect match. A release from Paramount+ specified that all contestants will be "recently single." It didn't specify if the upcoming season would continue to endorse same-sex couples.

The biggest difference in the upcoming ninth season is that it will allow people from around the world. Some reality dating shows, like Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, have excelled with a cast from varied locations.

Paramount+ confirmed casting will take place this spring, with production beginning later in 2022.

Eight seasons of the reality dating series have aired, with the most recent season ending before the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2019. The eighth season, called Are You the One?: Come One, Come All, was the first time the series — or any American dating series — welcomed a gender-fluid cast. "Perfect matches" were no longer limited to individuals of the opposite sex.

Are You The One? is a dating series with a mystery component. The show secretly matches the couples based on compatibility, and it's up to the contestants to figure out who they're supposed to be with. They have a chance to test their partnership theories each week through a matching ceremony, or by sending an individual couple, voted by the house, to a test platform called the "Truth Booth" each week. If a couple in the "Truth Booth" is a match, they'll get to leave the house happily, and be a locked-in couple for future ceremonies.

The group has a chance to win a $1 million prize at the end if they get all of the couples right. Every time they have a matching ceremony with no matches, though, that prize fund drops.