Are You the One? Alum Connor Smith Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Girl

Former Are You the One? contestant Connor Smith was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Smith, 31, is charged with four felonies including sexual battery and rape, according to Indiana court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Court documents obtained by The Times of Northwest Indiana allege that Smith forced a 16-year-old girl whom he met online to perform a sexual act on him after she got into his vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The documents state that he then took her to a hotel room, where the girl said he raped her, the paper reports.

Authorities tell PEOPLE the alleged incident occurred in Lake County, Indiana. Smith was taken into custody in Cook County, Illinois, on Friday after authorities in Indiana issued a warrant for his arrest.

In addition to rape and sexual battery, Smith is also charged with two counts of criminal confinement. He is currently being held in the Cook County Jail on no bond, jail records show.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Lake County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information regarding the charges.

It's unclear at this time if Smith has obtained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Smith appeared on season three of Are You the One? in 2015, where he and the other contestants tried to uncover their "perfect match" (as established by producers) in order to win $1 million.

During episode five, Smith and fellow contestant, Chelsey Perkins discovered they were a match and began to pursue a relationship, though they ultimately split following the show.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.