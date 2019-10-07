Former Are You the One? Wild Child Alexis Eddy Is Engaged — and Sober!

If you’re a fan of Are You the One?, you definitely remember Alexis Eddy.

The hard-partying West Virginia native was a contestant on season 6 of the hit reality dating competition show, which aired in 2017. She made waves in the house for her wild personality and backstory — she revealed on-camera that her cousin was a convicted murderer — but in recent months, she’s turned over a new leaf, celebrating her sobriety journey on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Eddy, 23, shared another exciting development with her followers: She’s engaged!

“Went to play in the woods…Walked out engaged,” she captioned a slideshow of photos with her fiancé Nate Lee on Instagram. “love you @natelee4176.”

It’s unclear how long Eddy and Lee have been dating. She posted her first photo with him in late August, the same month she opened up about her sobriety.

“MAN,” she tweeted at the time. “Getting sober & being able to see & work on correcting my character defects is the absolute best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. So happy & blessed.”

Since then, Eddy has posted a slew of photos with Lee, who is 33.

“Another picture with the love of my life #SURPRISE,” she recently captioned a selfie of the two. “Here’s to finding my soulmate.”

Last month, Eddy revealed that her father is also sober.

“Here’s the first picture of my father and me, both sober and healthy, we’ve ever been blessed enough to take,” she captioned a photo of the two. “Overwhelmed with gratefulness today #RecoveryRocks.”

Lee applauded his now-fiancée for sharing her journey with fans.

“I’m not one to put my recovery on social media, and I even had the nerve to question you about putting your business out there, seeing these responses makes me want to take that back,” he recently commented on her Instagram. “And that instead of you just being entertainment for everyone, what you are, in reality, is an inspiration to young women and young men… that there is a solution to our disease.”

“I’m so sorry for what I said to you earlier,” he added. “I have never been so excited and so happy to say I was wrong.”