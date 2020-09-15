Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in 2015 after dating off and on for nine years

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Trying for Baby No. 4? Watch the KUWTK Trailer

Are friendly exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick trying for another baby?

In a new supertease for season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family suspects Kourtney may be pregnant after Kim Kardashian West says Scott told her that they are hoping to have more kids.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four,'" Kim, 39, tells Kourtney, 41, in front of sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and Scott.

"Is that serious?" Kim presses Kourtney, adding: "I want to know."

That's when Kris, 64, asks: "Are you pregnant?"

Kourtney appears to not answer the question, looking blankly back at Kim while Scott, 37, also remains silent.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their kids Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The exes, who split in 2015 after dating off and on for nine years, share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

Kourtney and Scott have been spending a lot of time together this summer following his split from Sofia Richie. On Sept. 6, the duo enjoyed a boat ride with Reign, and a week prior they were spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Elsewhere in the KUWTK trailer, Khloé, 36, questions Tristan Thompson's intensions as they work on their relationship following his past cheating scandals.

"One of my fears is that you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do — you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," Khloé tells the NBA player.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/Startraks

A source told PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan, who share 2-year-old daughter True, have been back together since June and are going strong. The pair had been spending time together in Los Angeles amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," the source said. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

Khloé and Tristan, 29, called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on Kardashian in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Sep. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!