Is Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Still with Madison LeCroy? 'It's Complicated,' He Says

When Southern Charm‘s season 6 came to an end, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy were still together — but where do they stand now?

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the Bravo show’s finale on Wednesday night, Kroll, 32, wasn’t sure how to respond when asked for an update on the couple.

“We leave the finale together, we’re hand-in-hand and life is good at that moment,” he said. “I’ll tell you that much.”

“It’s very complicated,” he added.

The two started dating last year, and while this was LeCroy’s first season on Southern Charm, she’s old friends with Patricia Altschul and Naomie Olindo, having worked as a hairstylist for the show.

Throughout the season, they weathered some serious ups and downs — most notably, a cheating scandal after Kroll was accused of having a threesome. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy had an expletive-filled argument after she found Kroll with two other women. At one point, LeCroy directly asked one of the women if they slept with Kroll, which they denied. (The women showed up to Altschul’s cocktail party during the finale and again denied anything sexual had occurred, insisting they were just hanging out Kroll and fell asleep.)

Austin Kroll/Instagram

Despite Kroll’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing, LeCroy didn’t let her boyfriend off the hook easily — in fact, she said she cheated on him in retaliation.

“I said, ‘Well, it looks to me like a hall pass,'” she said during an appearance on WWWHL in May. “I can do whatever.”

