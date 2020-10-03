Archie Lyndhurst's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Late Actor: 'You Have My Heart Forever'

Nethra Tilakumara is paying tribute to her boyfriend and costar Archie Lyndhurst following his death earlier this week.

Lyndhurst was the star of CBBC series So Awkward and the son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst. His death was confirmed by the network in a statement, which said the British star died “after a short illness.”

In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Tilakumara, 21, shared the story of how she first met Lyndhurst, writing that he made her “the happiest girl in the whole wide world.”

“A boy in a white beanie with his skateboard, swaggered through two wooden doors with an unimaginable lust for life down the hallway of Sylvia Young Theatre School,” wrote the actress, who starred alongside Lyndhurst in So Awkward. “He sat across from me while my head was buried in a script, trying to book a job. He was there for his friend who was really nervous and auditioning too, he was always there for his friends.”

Tilakumara added, “Blissfully unaware, I had no idea my future was sitting right in front of me. Boyfriend doesn’t do it justice. Archie you were my Person and Best friend all in one. To spend the rest of my life laughing and going on adventures with you, was just it for me. Everything made sense with you.”

Alongside the touching message, Tilakumara shared a photo of Lyndhurst taking a photo with a polaroid camera.

“You made me laugh like no one else and you loved me in such a way that I will forever just be grateful for,” she continued in the caption. “Being loved by you was a bonus, but I can proudly say you are the most incredible person that I have ever met and had the pleasure of being in love with. The world isn’t ready for what’s yet to come. You talented, beautiful soul, thank you for a lifetime I will never forget.”

“You have my heart forever. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world. Every day with you was the best day ever, because I finally met my match. I love you,” Tilakumara wrote, before signing off “Forever and Always, Your Tiny Dancer X.”

In addition to his work on So Awkward, Lyndhurst also provided his voice to the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and played a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.