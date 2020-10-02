Archie Lyndhurst, Star of So Awkward and Son of Actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, Dies at 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of CBBC series So Awkward and the son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died. He was 19.

His death was confirmed by the network, who said in a statement on Thursday, "We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show."

Archie's parents told BBC in a statement they are "utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy."

Image zoom Nicholas Lyndhurst and his son Archie Lyndhurst Dave Benett/WireImage

In addition to his work on So Awkward, Archie also provided his voice to the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and played a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.

Whitehall mourned his late costar in a tribute on Instagram, writing that he had met Archie "nearly ten years ago" when he first cast the actor in a short film he wrote. The comedian went on to work with Archie in a comedy special before recruiting him for Bad Education.

"Every time I worked with Archie he was the same - passionate, generous and pitch perfect, he was loved by everyone on set," Whitehall recalled. "I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him."

"The world has been robbed of a truly special soul," he continued. "He will never be forgotten, i feel utterly devastated that he is gone but i also feel so blessed to have met him."

Archie's So Awkward castmates also paid tribute to the star on social media.

“Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet,” Cleo Demetriou wrote, alongside photos of the pair.

“My heart is completely broken knowing I that I can never see you again, never speak to you again and never hug you again," Demetriou added. "Thank you so much for being you, an absolute light in this sometimes very dark world."

Game of Thrones actor Samuel Small shared photos and videos of himself and Archie through the years, writing on his Instagram, "To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it."