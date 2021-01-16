Actor Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death Revealed Months After He Died at Age 19

Archie Lyndhurst, star of So Awkward and son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, died in Sept. 2020 at the age of 19

The family of Archie Lyndhurst, who was the star of CBBC series So Awkward and the son of English actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, has revealed his cause of death.

In an emotional Instagram post, his mother Lucy shared that her son died in his sleep after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

"On the 22nd September our world blew apart, the damage caused to it totally irreparable. Archie was, and always will remain our everything. Those of you who know us know the catastrophic effect it has had, and will have on us for the rest of our days. Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," she wrote of her son, who died last year at the age of 19.

"As his parents we couldn't be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was," she continued.

Image zoom Nicholas Lyndhurst and his son Archie Lyndhurst | Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Archie's mother shared that the family received the results of their son's second post-mortem shortly before Christmas.

"He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid," she wrote, adding that the medical practitioner "assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness."

According to Macmillan Cancer Support, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is "a rare cancer of the blood cells," which "can cause symptoms very quickly."

"Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep. The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It's very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it," she continued. "Only days before he'd been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious and sometimes incredibly cruel."

In a separate post, she added, "Our darling boy, we love you forever and ever and thank you everyday, for every beautiful memory we have. We will celebrate you always. All our love."

In addition to his work on CBBC's So Awkward, Lyndhurst also provided his voice to the video game Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward and played a younger version of Jack Whitehall's character in the BBC comedy Bad Education.

News of his death was confirmed by the network last October, who said in a statement that the actor "died after a short illness."