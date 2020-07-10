Archie Comics Podcasts Featuring Riverdale Characters Coming to Spotify

The podcasts will target different age demographics to include both young and mature audiences

Need more Riverdale in your life? Well, you might be in luck.

Archie Comics has struck a deal with Spotify to create multiple podcasts featuring the iconic Riverdale characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The podcasts will target different age demographics to include both young and mature audiences and will feature Archie Comic properties including Archie, Betty & Veronica, Josie & The Pussycats and Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

"The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there," Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement to THR. "Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we're so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It's an amazing frontier and we can't wait to unveil what we've been working on."

In March, production on season 4 was suspended after someone involved with the show came into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). It was not immediately clear whether the person is part of the cast or crew, or when production can safely resume.

Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was canceled earlier this month after one season on the CW. The studio behind the show, Warner Bros., is still seeking other options for keeping the show going on a different network or streaming service, Deadline reported.