Kimmel surprised the audience by hosting The Tonight Show in New York on Friday, while Fallon did the same in Hollywood by hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

April Fools! Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off Epic Hosting Switch for Their Late-Night Shows

Surprise!

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel pulled off an epic prank on Friday in honor of April Fools' Day. To mark the holiday, Fallon and Kimmel switched places for their respective late-night shows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kimmel, 54, surprised in-studio audiences and viewers watching at home by showing up in New York City to host The Tonight Show, while Fallon, 47, did the same in Hollywood by hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

After a standing ovation from a shocked and excited crowd, Fallon simply said, "Hi, I'm Jimmy!" He then added, "Please, please, settle down, you're gonna offend the other Jimmy!"

Fallon then made a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday's 2022 Oscars, saying, "I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel. Although, as far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week, this one's a distant second."

"I feel like someone opened the late-night multi-verse!" Fallon said later, miming Spider-Man's web-slinging motions.

Kimmel, meanwhile, introduced himself as Fallon on the Tonight Show set, saying, "It's freaky Friday tonight!"

After some jokes, he asked the audience, "How many of you are disappointed?"

When the pair of hosts later convened over video chat, they revealed that they first conceived of the plan to switch places back in April 2020, but that was of course put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who received their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and released their 12th studio album Unlimited Love this week, served as the night's musical guest for both shows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first time that Kimmel and Fallon have come together for a collaboration.

In October 2019, the two late-night hosts teamed up for a comedic PSA in honor of Kimmel's ABC show moving to Brooklyn, New York, for the week. In the clip, the two comedians tried to clarify the common misconception that they are the same person. However, they jokingly failed, as they went on to disclose many of their shared similarities.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Makes Emotional Return to Tonight Show Studio: 'Any Type of Normalcy Feels Great'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered on ABC in January 2003. The show — which films at the Hollywood Masonic Temple in Hollywood, California — is currently the longest-running late-night talk show on the network and also features security guard Guillermo Rodriguez and house band Cleto and the Cletones.

Over the years, the show has been nominated several times at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including multiple nods for outstanding variety talk series, but has never won. It did, however, win a Critics' Choice Television Award for best talk show in 2017.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premiered on NBC in February 2014, starring Fallon, announcer Steve Higgins and house band The Roots. It is the seventh incarnation of the Tonight Show franchise while Fallon is the sixth host.

So far, the show has been nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards and has won two of them. In May 2021, NBC renewed the show for five more years.