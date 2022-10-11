Fraggles are about to be Jingle Bell Rocking and Snoopy's doghouse lit to the 9's as Apple TV+ rolls out its holiday plans.

PEOPLE can exclusively share what the streaming service has in store this Christmas (and beyond) for the whole family.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will launch a Night of the Lights holiday special and Sago Mini Friends has a Thanksgiving special. More specials include Interrupting Chicken, Pretzel and the Puppies and The Snoopy Show.

Apple TV+ is also home to all the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials people love — and they'll be streaming free for non-subscribers as well. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available Oct. 28-31; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available Nov. 23-27; and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be viewable from Dec. 22-25. Two additional Peanuts holiday specials, I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales, will be added to the platform for the first time starting Dec. 2.

All of this family-friendly fun comes in addition to the original movie, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, which hits theaters Nov. 11 and starts streaming on the platform on Nov. 18.

See Apple TV+'s full lineup of new holiday specials below, along with the streamer's descriptions.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special, premieres Friday, Nov. 18: It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Daveed Diggs) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggle head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday. Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends — have returned for all new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Sago Mini Friends Thanksgiving Special, premieres Friday, Nov. 18: In "Happy Thankful Day," while preparing for a special Sagoville festival, Harvey and Robin accidentally end up in Loomington — a town without gratitude. The Sago Mini Friends series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

Interrupting Chicken Holiday Special, premieres Friday, Dec. 2: In the holiday special, "A Chicken Carol," Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays so, Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind. This animated preschool series, which debuts globally on Apple TV+ November 18, is based upon Interrupting Chicken, the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, introduces children to the joy of storytelling — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can't help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild as she tries to fill in details, guess what happens next or insert herself in the middle of the action to help save the day. Voice talent includes Sterling K. Brown.

Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday Special, premieres Friday, Dec. 2: In "Merry Muttgomery!," when a heavy snowfall jeopardizes the annual holiday festival, the pups find unique ways to celebrate with all the snowed-in dogs in the city. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book Pretzel, by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of Curious George, the original series follows a modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery. Together, the Doxies are always sniffing out ways to "make their bark" on their doggie hometown and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to "Get those PAWS UP!" whenever they face a challenge. Voice talent includes Mark Duplass, Nasim Pedrad, and many more.

The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection, premieres Friday, Dec. 2: In "Happiness Is the Gift of Giving," Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals, and Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents a challenge.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, premieres Sunday, Dec. 25: A story of kindness, friendship, courage and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy's book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy's search for home. The film, featuring Mackesy's distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) as The Mole, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Idris Elba (Luther) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (All Things Bright and Beautiful) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.