Apple TV+ Now Offering Free Access to Some of Its Original Content amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As millions of people are spending their days stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is offering extra entertainment by making several of their original shows available to stream for free.

Beginning Friday, Apple TV+ will allow access to a number of movies and television shows through the Apple TV app to viewers everywhere with no subscription needed.

According to Variety, at-home watchers will be able to view original shows including Dickinson, Little America, Servant, For All Mankind and Ghostwriter for a limited time.

Kids can also join in on the fun with free children’s series like Helpsters and Snoopy in Space, or the family can learn more about wildlife together with the documentary The Elephant Queen narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The streaming service also includes hit shows from HBO on the platform like Succession, Barry and Veep.

Not to mention a plethora of movies from all genres, ranging from recent hits like What Men Want to Marvel films including Avengers, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Apple joins several other subscription-based channels like HBO and AMC in releasing hours of free content to keep viewers busy at home.

Last week, HBO announced that for a limited time it would be making almost 500 hours of television shows, movies and documentaries available for free without a subscription.

The network made nine of its award-winning original series available for people to stream in entirety on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

Although the list does not include their massive hit Westworld, which is currently airing, it does feature some of their most popular programs of all time.

Older series like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, The Wire and True Blood are currently accessible for free, as are newer shows Ballers and Silicon Valley.

Viewers can also access a list of Warner Bros movies, including family films Pokémon Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, as well as feel-good films Isn’t It Romantic? and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

