The Apple TV App Is Now Available on Roku Devices — and You Can Snag One on Amazon Starting at $27

And yes, you’ll have access to Apple TV+

By Christina Butan
October 16, 2019 03:07 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Roku/Instagram

For anyone upset that they wouldn’t be able to access Apple’s highly-anticipated streaming service, Apple TV+, next month because they don’t own an Apple TV, we have some good news for you: As of today, you’ll officially be able to access the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, on Roku devices.

At the moment, Roku is the third streaming player that carries the app — it’s been exclusive to Apple devices and select smart Samsung TVs up until now. The Apple TV app will be available on 14 of Roku’s current devices, including the Roku TV, Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Premier, Roku Ultra, and more. The streaming platform has a page dedicated to how to use the Apple TV app on your device, and whether of not your model is compatible.

If you don’t already own an Apple TV or Apple device, you’ll be happy to find that many of Roku’s devices are considerably cheaper, depending on which you have your eye on. For example, the Roku Express is just $27, compared to the Apple TV, which retails between $149 to $199 depending on the model. Plus, Roku devices have thousands of rave reviews — the Roku Express alone has over 8,000 five-star ratings, plus it’s the number three best-selling electronic on the retail giant (behind the ever-popular Fire TV Stick).

Buy it! Roku Express, $27 on amazon.com

Roku’s other devices range from $40 to $90, and some Roku smart TVs are even under $200, like this best-selling TCL TV that retails for just $128.

Buy it! TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV, 2019 Edition, $128 on amazon.com

You’ll be able to stream Apple TV+ (which costs $4.99 a month) on your Roku device starting November 1, when the streaming service launches. Tons of exclusive, star-studded shows will be available to watch, including projects by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Below, shop more Roku devices under $100 on Amazon, and get ready for tons of nights in this season.

Buy it! Roku Premiere, $39 on amazon.com

Buy it! Roku Ultra, $90 on amazon.com

Buy it! Roku Streaming Stick, $40 on amazon.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.