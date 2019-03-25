Apple is throwing its hat into the streaming service ring with Apple TV+.

The long-anticipated service, which will launch in the fall, was announced by Apple on Monday with some star power in the form of Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and more, as they took the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, to reveal they’ll be joining forces on a slate of new projects.

Aniston and Witherspoon introduced their new drama called The Morning Show.

“I’m really excited about it,” Aniston, 50, said of returning to television, where she first rose to fame on Friends. “Through the prism of those under-slept and over-adrenalined people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at relationships between women and men in the workplace.”

The actresses will serve as executive producers on the series, which also stars Steve Carell, who joined Aniston and Witherspoon on stage.

“I am just happy to provide the manliness,” he joked.

Oprah Winfrey also made an appearance to announce that she’s teaming up with Apple TV+ for two documentaries: one called Toxic Labor that’ll focus on the toll of sexual harassment in the workplace, and an as-yet-unnamed multi-part series about mental health.

“I have joined forces with Apple … because they’re the company that has reimagined how we communicated,” she said, following a standing ovation. “I’ve joined in order to serve this moment because the Apple platform allows me to do what I do in a whole new way … to take everything I’ve learned about connecting to people on the next level. ‘Cause they’re in a billion pockets, y’all.”

She continued “I am proud and honored to be a part of this new platform. … My intention is to illuminate consciousness and to build greater awareness through compelling conversations … with people in all walks of life.”

Winfrey also announced that her book club will be brought to Apple TV+. She is partnering with the streaming service for “building the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet,” according to Deadline.

Steven Spielberg was also on hand for the big announcement, as he revealed that his Amazing Stories anthology will be rebooted by Apple TV+ after its initial run on NBC from 1985-87.

During the event, a short montage of Apple TV+’s original programming was shown, which featured Aniston sitting in the anchor’s seat for The Morning Show.

Other high-profile names to take the stage included Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, who spoke about their post-apocalyptic series See; Kumail Nanjiani, who announced his show Little America; and J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles, who spoke about their show Little Voices ahead of a performance of the theme song by Bareilles.

Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Hailee Steinfeld, Joel Kinnaman, Mark Burnett, Jane Krakowski and Jada Pinkett Smith were also in the audience on Monday.

Apple announced its plan to enter the original content market in 2017, though it has kept details hush-hush since then.

Other previously announced shows include the true crime Aaron Paul and Spencer drama Are You Sleeping, a CIA series with Brie Larson, and an animated musical series starring Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Titus Burgess.

The Apple TV app will deliver the streaming service to all devices and smart TVs. Apple TV+ will be an ad-free subscription service, with content available on demand both online and offline.

New movies and TV shows will be added each month, and they’ll be available in more than 100 countries once the service launches this fall.