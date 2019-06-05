Former RHOA Star Apollo Nida Released from Prison, Heads to Halfway House

Apollo Nida is on his way to becoming a free man after five years behind bars.

The former husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks has been released from prison and is currently at a halfway house in Philadelphia, online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirm. He will remain there until Oct. 15.

Nida, 40, was arrested in January 2014 and pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft months later.

“On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse. He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less,” Nida’s lawyer Thomas D. Bever told PEOPLE at the time.

Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida Prince Williams/FilmMagic

“Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He’s OK, and will get through this.”

He was initially sentenced to 96 months in prison and entered the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey in July 2014.

The prison is the same place where Teresa Giudice’s husband Joe Giudice served time before he was transferred to Pennsylvania and was later placed in an ICE detainment center.

Nida’s sentence was reduced by a full year in March, and he was, at the time, scheduled for release in August 2020, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Bever did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. OK! magazine was the first to report news of his release.

Nida previously served time from 2004 to 2009 for auto title fraud.

He married Parks, 45, in 2009, and the couple split in 2014 before he left for prison. The two – whose divorce was finalized in 2017 – share sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 5.

Both have since moved on, with Nida engaged to Sherien Almufti, who famously made an appearance on RHOA’s ninth season.

“She’s more than cute. Sometimes you gotta upgrade,” Nida told pal Todd Tucker on the show while calling from prison. “I’m a one-woman man.”

Parks, meanwhile, went public in January with her new boyfriend Tone Kapone.

“I’im really excited … He’s a baby doll,” Parks told PEOPLE in December of the Dish Nation host. “He looks like a treat because he is a treat. He’s a great guy.”