Anya Taylor-Joy Says Paparazzi Attention 'Can Be Very Frightening' — 'I Am Not Prey' 

Anya Taylor-Joy is opening up about some of the more difficult aspects of fame.

The 25-year-old actress broke into Hollywood with her role in 2015's The Witch, but really shot to stardom last year after starring in Netflix's acclaimed series, The Queen's Gambit. In a recent interview, she told Tatler that the newfound attention she faces in public can be overwhelming and, at times, frightening.

"Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation, and I love that," she said. "There are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."

Taylor-Joy went on to describe how she handled an onslaught of paparazzi after hosting Saturday Night Live in New York earlier this year, sharing, "I went home and cried, but then I figured it out."

"The next morning I went out and I said, 'Hello, my name is Anya. Let's lower down the camera and let's meet,' she recalled. "I am not prey. I don't want to run. I'd rather be like, 'I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?'"

Taylor-Joy has won both a SAG award and Golden Globe for her performance as Gambit's orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, and has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the outstanding actress in a limited series or a movie category.

Ahead of next month's award show, she told PEOPLE that she's looking forward to being at the Emmys following last year's virtual awards season.

"I haven't done an awards show really ever," she said. "I'm looking forward to it, but also semi-terrified because my whole awards run this year [until now] has been in front of a computer. Then I mute myself and run around my bedroom and be a psycho, essentially."

She added that she's excited to simply be in one room with her cast and crew.

"The team behind Queen's Gambit has never been together. We've never actually been all in the same room and able to celebrate," Taylor-Joy said. "So Emmy night will be the first time that we're actually in the same room and [hopefully] get to hug each other."