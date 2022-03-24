Anya Taylor-Joy said she played reruns of Sex and the City when she was experiencing her worst heartbreak

Anya Taylor-Joy on Telling Sarah Jessica Parker About How Sex and the City Gave Her 'Hope' After a Breakup

The Queen's Gambit star, 25, said she turned to the HBO show for solace while going through a painful breakup. When Taylor-Joy, 25, met Sarah Jessica Parker in the midst of it all, she shared how the show was helping to mend her heart.

"I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, 'I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope,' " Taylor-Joy told British Vogue.

"She was like, 'That things will work out?' " she recalled Parker telling her. "And I said, 'No! That this will end and I will finally move on! "

Taylor-Joy added, "She was like, 'Oh, s—. Sorry.' "

Taylor-Joy has been dating musician Malcolm McRae. Speaking about their relationship with British Vogue, the star shared how they relate to each other's interests. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do," she said.

"He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well," she shared.