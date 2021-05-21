Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X Say Their SNL Episode Will Be 'Best One' of the Season in New Promo

Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X are gearing up to make their Saturday Night Live debut this weekend — and they have high expectations!

In a new promo video for the SNL season finale released on Thursday, the actress and the musical artist are joined by cast member Chris Redd who tells viewers, "It's the last show of the season y'all, and we saved the best for last!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, we want to be humble," Taylor-Joy, 25, replies. "The other shows were great too."

"Nah, this is the best one," Lil Nas X chimes in, as she enthusiastically agrees, saying, "Yeah, you're right it is!"

The Queen's Gambit star, 25, will host the final May 22 episode, following in the footsteps of Keegan-Michael Key who hosted last week.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Anya Taylor-Joy" Episode 1805 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Lil Nas X, host Anya Taylor-Joy, and Chris Redd during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, May 20, 2021 Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Taylor-Joy's hosting announcement was made by NBC on May 3. As for what to expect from Lil Nas X, the two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, followed up the news with a Tweet saying he will perform single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" as well as debut a new song.

Throughout the season, the SNL cast members have portrayed the two stars in separate comedy sketches. Melissa Villaseñor played Taylor-Joy's character from The Queen's Gambit back in January.

Meanwhile, Redd played the musical artist in an April cold open sketch, where Redd wore a black leather outfit inspired by the music video for his latest single.

Ultimately the episode aired and Musk showcased his sense of humor during his debut on the show.

"It's an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live, I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that so people really know I mean it," Musk joked on the show. "That's because I've always had a lot of intonational variation when I speak, which I've been told makes for great comedy."