Anwar Hadid Moves on with French Model: There's 'No Awkwardness' with Kendall Jenner, Source Says

Looks like Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid‘s fling is over.

On Monday, Anwar, 18, was spotted getting cozy with French model Sonia Ben Ammar, 19, outside Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles — just weeks after him and Jenner, 20, were caught making out at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City.

Anwar Hadid and Sonia Ben Ammar Mr.Canon/SplashNews.com

As for Jenner? There’s no bad blood there. Earlier in the evening, Anwar and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were both at the Peppermint Club to see Dave Chappelle perform at a private show. Jenner was with Ben Simmons, the 21-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player she’s been spending time with lately.

“Anwar Hadid was also at the show, but there was no awkwardness with Kendall or Ben,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They said hi and everyone was friendly.”

A second source previously told PEOPLE that Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella, 21, likely didn’t mind their brother getting flirty with their friend.

“Gigi and Bella wouldn’t be bothered by it,” said the insider. “Anwar is a total ladies man, so it does seem random that he and Kendall would hook up, but also expected.”