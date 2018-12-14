Antonia Gorga, 13, Makes Red Carpet Debut as Cousin Gia Giudice, 17, Admitted to Colleges

The Gorga-Giudice girls are all grown up!

Longtime fans of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey have watched Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice‘s daughters Antonia Gorga, 13, and Gia Giudice, 17, go from young girls to teenagers. And recently, their famous moms raved about their latest milestones.

On Thursday, Antonio made her first-ever red carpet appearance when she attended the Second Act premiere in New York City with her mother and father, Joe Gorga. The eldest Gorga child, who also has brothers Gino, 11, and Joey, 8, proudly posed for photos with her parents. “@joeygorga & I loved seeing her turn into a little lady,” the mother of three said on Instagram, calling the night out “unreal.”

Also inside the event, the teen mingled with the film’s stars Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens as well as actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Meanwhile, cousin Gia, who is the big sister to Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, is gearing up for the next level in her education!

On Thursday, proud mom Teresa, 46, shared the emblems of every college her eldest daughter has been accepted to thus far. “My baby got accepted, so proud of her, Love you Gia,” the mother of four wrote on one of her Instagram Stories. According to Giudice, Gia has been admitted to Penn State University, Alabama University and the University of Scranton.

While Gia is nearing the end of her senior year in high school and potentially going out of state for college, her father Joe Giudice is facing possible deportation.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Joe had filed an appeal with an immigration court to fight a judge’s October ruling that he would be deported to his native Italy after finishing his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He started his sentence in March 2016 and is set to be released in 2019.

“The appeal has been filed and we are optimistic that Joe will return home to his family where he belongs,” his attorney James Leonard said in a statement.

Even though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.