Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski & Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Make Their Instagram Debut as a Couple

Antoni Porowski and Trace Lehnhoff are the newest powerhouse makeover duo!

On Tuesday, Queer Eye‘s food and wine specialist, 34, shared a sultry photo to Instagram standing alongside his new beau, who formerly starred on Bravo’s Flipping Out.

In the shot, which doubles as the couple’s Instagram debut, Porowski and Lehnhoff stand straight-faced in matching gray suits and hold hands. “11 is my favorite prime number,” Porowski wrote alongside the photo.

Lehnhoff, 30, also posted an image of the pair to Instagram, where they stare out over the ocean from a scenic spot along Highway 1 in California. Like Porowski’s photo, the duo shows off some PDA, holding hands as the sun begins to set.

Lehnhoff captioned the sweet shot: “California is pretty incredible”

While this is the first time that the pair has been featured on each other’s Instagrams, it is not the first time they have stepped out together.

Just a few days ago, Porowski and Lehnhoff made their red carpet debut, as they attended GQ‘s Men of the Year party in Los Angeles.

For the Dec. 6 event, the couple coordinated in gray suits, with Lehnhoff opting for a white undershirt while Porowski wore a black turtleneck.

The couple first started dating in September, according to US Weekly. They were linked after Porowski ended things with his longtime boyfriend of seven years, Joey Krietemeyer.

Since then, Porowski and the Flipping Out alum have been flirty on social media, often liking and commenting on each other’s photos.

The pair has yet to speak publically about their relationship and a rep for Porowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Porowski did recently open up about his personal life and sexuality for a May cover story with Gay Times.

“Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it’s part of their identity,” Porowski said. “For me personally, I’ve never really had a label for myself. Today I’m gay, I’m in a gay relationship, and that’s where I am. That’s good enough for me.”

Though Porowski was dating Krietemeyer at the time, he admitted that he’s always considered himself a “little more fluid along the spectrum.”

“So even being called bisexual… I remember in my early twenties I was like, ‘But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?'” he says. “Maybe it’s just my rebellious nature. I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things.”

The Canadian native also revealed how hesitant he was about saying the popular Netflix show’s title before it aired.

“I would embarrassingly catch myself whispering ‘queer’ as though… I don’t know if I was embarrassed or I had some kind of shame, but it still felt taboo from childhood,” Porowski said.