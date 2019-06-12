Anthony Scaramucci Says Wife Would 'Have a Lot of Fun' on RHONY Amid Reports of Her Joining Show

Anthony Scaramucci is all for his wife Deidre Ball joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City!

During the latest episode of their joint podcast Mooch and the Mrs., Scaramucci, 55, and Ball discussed the possibility of her joining the Bravo franchise following a report, which claimed Ball is already in talks to join the show.

“I can’t really get into too much detail, but I’d love to do the show if they really wanted me to do the show,” Ball explained.

She added, “Right now, I’m sitting here waiting, and I’ll let you guys know.”

Scaramucci promptly chimed in to offer his blessings, saying, “I’m totally fine with it.”

“Whatever you want to do,” Scaramucci told his wife. “I think you’d have a lot of fun.”

While Anthony proved to be extremely supportive of his wife’s decision, the former White House director of communications revealed he had some apprehension.

Image zoom Anthony Scaramucci and his wife Deidre Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

“I just hope that my Trump affiliation, to be totally candid — because I know a lot of people in Hollywood dislike the Orange Man — I hope the Cheetos stains on my hands are not on your hands,” Scaramucci said.

After only 10 days in Trump’s White House, Scaramucci was booted out in July 2017.

After getting a brief taste of being one of the most powerful people in Washington, the man known as “The Mooch” started to suspect his time was nigh when the town’s biggest power players suddenly stopped fawning over him, Scaramucci explained during an interview with Variety last year.

By the morning of his ousting on July 31, Scaramucci said he knew he was about to get fired because his White House-encrypted cell phone had been disconnected.

Sure enough, he said, “Kelly’s first act is he calls me into his office and said, ‘I need to let you go.’“

Image zoom Cast of The Real Housewives of New York City Bravo

The discussion of Ball potentially joining RHONY comes after Page Six revealed Bravo is looking to bring her on the show.

“Scaramucci’s wife is doing the Housewives. They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo,” a source told the outlet.

Another insider added that Ball is “reality-TV gold.”

While that may be true, Ball explained on the podcast that she was told, “I’m not interesting.”

“The only reason they want me is that I’m married to you,” she told Scaramucci. “There’s probably 80 percent truth to that. The person told me, there’s so many attractive, smart, funny women in New York.”

Image zoom Anthony Scaramucci and his wife Deidre

Scaramucci, of course, thinks otherwise.

“You have something different. You have a translucency to your personality. You’re totally comfortable and you don’t try to hide s—. I think it’s really impressive. It’s a perverse sign of wacko major security,” Scaramucci added.

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.