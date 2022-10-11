Anthony Rapp took the stand and was questioned by Kevin Spacey's lawyer on Tuesday as the former House of Cards actor's sexual misconduct trial got underway.

During cross-examination at the civil trial in Manhattan, defense attorney Jennifer Keller questioned Rapp's account of his first meeting with Spacey in 1986, which differed from the deposition of a friend, who was present at the time, according to the Associated Press.

After taking the stand, Rapp, 50, recalled how when he was 14, Spacey allegedly asked him and his older friend to join him at a nightclub after the trio met backstage at Spacey's Broadway show. He testified that they left the nightclub and returned home without incident, per the AP.

Days after their first meeting, Rapp testified that he went to Spacey's home for a party. He said that once the pair was alone, Spacey allegedly "forced himself" on him "by pinning him down on a bed," according to the outlet. (Spacey has denied all allegations.)

But the unidentified friend — who was a teen at the time — reportedly claimed in a deposition that they went to Spacey's home the first night they met, where the Oscar winner attempted to entice Rapp into a sexual encounter.

According to the AP, Keller asked Rapp in court, "Considering the friend's deposition, 'You knew you had a problem with your story, correct?'" In response, Rapp said on the stand, "I don't dispute his story. I just don't remember it."

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rapp also testified in court that he told a classmate about his sexual encounter with Spacey, alleging that he was watching television in a bedroom when Spacey "came in drunk, picked me up as a groom does a bride, and he climbed on top of me trying to get with me sexually and I managed to squirm away," per the AP.

During the cross-examination, the Rent actor clarified that Spacey never attempted to touch his genitals, remove his clothing or make any references to sex. He also denied having any sort of crush or obsession with Spacey.

Rapp did, however, recall feeling "stuck with a cattle prod" after going to see a movie starring Spacey in high school, and testified that he ran into Spacey in the bathroom at the 1999 Tony Awards.

"As I was washing my hands, Kevin Spacey walked through the door. I looked at him and he looked at me. That was startling. ... I wanted very much to get away," Rapp said, per the AP.

Rapp is expected to continue testifying Wednesday, according to the outlet.

Jury selection begun on Thursday in connection to the alleged incident involving Spacey and Rapp.

Rapp first accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in an October 2017 BuzzFeed report, which was published 31 years after the alleged incident. The Broadway actor is seeking $40 million in compensatory and punitive damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to Reuters.

Following the BuzzFeed article, Spacey was fired from House of Cards and replaced in All the Money in the World. His final film — Billionaire Boys Club — grossed only $126 across 10 theaters on its opening day.

In the wake of the Rapp allegations, Spacey became subject to several other sexual misconduct cases, including a 2018 lawsuit involving the alleged rape of a young man.

In May, Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. He also pleaded not guilty to one charge of making a person engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Despite the allegations against him, director Franco Nero confirmed to Variety in May that he had cast Spacey as a police detective in L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio.

The actor was also set to appear in Peter Five Eight, but producers of the film confirmed in May that he dropped out upon being charged with the four counts of sexual assault. (He backed out of 1242: Gateway to the West as well.)

While Spacey's court date is underway in New York, his U.K. trial is set to commence some time next year.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.