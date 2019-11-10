Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol: 'I Am So Very Happy'

Anthony Rapp put a ring on it!

On Saturday, the Broadway and Star Trek: Discovery star announced his engagement to longtime boyfriend Ken Ithipholon on social media.

“So something happened tonight,” Rapp, 48, wrote on Instagram and Twitter with a photo of Ithiphol proudly showing off his ring. “I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news.”

The actor has been dating Ithiphol, a leadership coach, social researcher and advocate, since January 2016.

In 2017, Rapp made headlines when he accused Kevin Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was an underage, up-and-coming actor.

In February 2018, Rapp sat down with the cohosts of The Talk for his first TV interview about the allegation.

“I could only tell my story, but I knew there were more stories,” he said during the interview. “So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth.”

Rapp added: “I knew it was a risky thing, I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people. And I was incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support.”

In an October 2017 Buzzfeed article, Rapp alleged that then-26-year-old Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986. (They were both starring in hit Broadway plays at the time.) Rapp says he was the only teen at the party and spent most of the evening in a bedroom watching television when he realized everyone had left and he was alone with Spacey.

“My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,’ ” Rapp told BuzzFeed. Spacey “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk … He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey, 58, responded to the piece with a statement apologizing for his actions and coming out as gay. Then, more people accused Spacey of sexual harassment or assault, and he was also fired from the final season of his Emmy-winning Netflix drama, House of Cards.