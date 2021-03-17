Anthony Mackie Jokes He and Marvel Costar Sebastian Stan Are 'Complete Opposites'

The duo star in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie says that he and Sebastian Stan couldn't be any more different from one another.

Asked by GMA host Michael Strahan if the duo are competitive with one another, Mackie joked that despite his efforts, Stan is too "relaxed" for his need to compete.

"We're not. Sebastian is such a relaxed guy, he's such a mild-mannered guy," he began. "I try to be competitive with him. He doesn't watch sports, he does nothing. We have nothing [in common.] Everything I do, he does the complete opposite."

anthony mackie Image zoom Credit: Marvel Studios

Earlier this week, Disney+ dropped the final trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which premieres on the streaming service on Friday.

The series features an epic team-up of former Avengers Sam Wilson/Falcon (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Stan).

The six-episode series, created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland, will also star Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Image zoom Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan | Credit: Disney+

The 2-minute long trailer opened with an ominous scene of Sam using Captain America's (Chris Evans) shield, which he was given at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

"It feels like it belongs to someone else," Sam says as he uses the shield to perfection, before Bucky adds, "That shield represents a lot of things to a lot of people."

The trailer teased an action-packed and emotional journey for Sam and Bucky, including a threat from villain Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who last faced-off against the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War.

During his chat with GMA, Mackie continued to tease Stan later in his interview, playfully calling the actor "boring."

Asked by Strahan, 49, what the GMA co-hosts should ask Stan when he appears on their morning show at a later date, Mackie quipped, "That's hard, man. He's such a boring person."

"He really does absolutely nothing," Mackie added. "Ask him why is he so boring. Ask him what his hobbies are, how about that?"