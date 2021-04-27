Anthony Mackie Jokes His Marvel Action Figure Looks More Like Jamie Foxx Than Him: 'That's Dope'

Seeing his action figure for the first time wasn't quite like looking in the mirror for Anthony Mackie.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Stephen Colbert unveiled Mackie's action figure to him — and his reaction was priceless.

"Yo, where'd you get that?" Mackie, 42, asks with excitement, to which Colbert, 56, replies, "I don't know! I work in TV, they get me things."

Though Mackie initially notes how "dope" the item was as Cobert illustrated what it can do, the Falcon and The Winter Soldier star jokingly took issue with it after further inspection.

"Let me see! From this distance, he looks more like Jamie Foxx than me," he said as he laughed. "That's dope, that's dope, man."

The Night Before star added, "I haven't seen it yet. I've never seen one of those."

Mackie first appeared in the dual role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. During the first season finale of his and Sebastian Stan's Falcon and The Winter Soldier spinoff series, he was named the new Captain America. The role was previously held by Chris Evans, who played the superhero — a.k.a Steve Rogers — beginning in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and ending with 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

the falcon action figure Credit: the late show with Stephen colbert/ youtube

Mackie opened up about the significance of him becoming the first Black Captain America during Tuesday's interview.

Anthony Mackie Credit: Chuck Zlotnik/Marvel Studios

"It's humbling, really. It didn't hit me until the show came to [a] conclusion on Friday [April 23] and I watched it with my boys. … There are no words to explain it," he told Colbert.

"I remember, it was 2008 when I first moved to Brooklyn. I was walking down the street and I saw this little kid and he had taken a cereal box and cut eyes and put the cereal box on his head, spray painted it blue and put an A on it. I was like, 'Yo, what are you doing?' He's like, 'I'm fighting bad guys. I'm Captain America,'" Mackie continued. "To see that kid and think almost 13 years later where I am now in the universe, it's really humbling and exciting at the same time because there is that significance to little kids around the world."

PEOPLE recently confirmed that a fourth Captain America film is in development. According to Entertainment Weekly, Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman will co-write the script alongside staff writer Dalan Musson.