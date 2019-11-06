Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Start Production on The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are suiting up and ready to bring the Avengers team to the small screen.

On Tuesday, the superhero costars took fans behind-the-scenes on the production of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will be the first of the new wave of Disney+ series that connect to the overarching Marvel movies.

Mackie took over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce the first day of filming, saying: “I’m showing everybody how we doing it, Marvel-style, VIP status.”

“It’s Falcon all day,” he added, referencing his Avengers character.

Stan then took over the social media account, saying he is “very excited” about the announcement. Mackie feigned outrage about his costar’s hijacking of his Instagram takeover.

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

“Yo, what just happened? I heard Sebastian is on this account too,” Mackie said. “Who gave him the password? This is ludicrous.”

The Story then cut back to Stan, who lorded his lengthier Marvel movie résumé over Mackie.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about because the truth is, I’m the one that really has been around for a longer time, so he’s wrong, I’m right, and that’s that,” said Stan, who first portrayed Bucky, A.K.A. the Winter Soldier, in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Mackie didn’t join the cast until the 2014 sequel.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan

Finally agreeing to share the news together, the costars told viewers that their new show is in production.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, slated for a fall 2020 premiere on Disney’s new streaming service, takes place after Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster that became the highest-grossing film of all time earlier this year. At the end of that installment, Captain America passed on his shield to the Falcon.

Marvel's Captain America: Civil War

“This will be a much deeper dive on both of their pasts and both of their presents, post-Endgame, in a way that is cool,” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, teased at a D23 expo panel in August.

Other Marvel series in the works for Disney+ include She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and WandaVision, which will follow Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch character from the films.

Mackie posted another behind-the-scenes shot of the set on Twitter, writing, “And so it begins! Welcome back guys… #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #PlayBoys #Legdaysaveslives #setlife #Marvel.” The series will also star Emily Van Camp, Daniel Brühl and Wyatt Russell.

In September, Mackie expressed his eagerness for the series to be released — mostly so his family will watch one of his projects.

“I’m excited for my kids to see me in something that I don’t have to force them to see,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Because I feel like now with Disney+ they’re going to be watching it all the time anyway, so I’m excited for them to just want to watch me work.”