Dr. Anthony Fauci Jokingly Says He Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on SNL: 'Of Course'

Dr. Anthony Fauci already has a Hollywood A-lister in mind to portray him on Saturday Night Live.

During a segment with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday, the mood took a humorous turn when the anchor asked if Fauci, 79, had given any thought to who he would like to portray him if SNL did a sketch about the daily White House briefings featuring the Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci said he has “no idea” if somebody will take on his role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but he hopes to not be a part of it.

However, if any actor was going to play him, Fauci couldn’t argue with Brad Pitt.

“Which actor would you want to play you? Here are some suggestions that I’ve heard: Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt. Which one?” Camerota asked.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci laughed.

SNL will be back on the air this weekend with its first new episode since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Material will be produced remotely as SNL practices social distancing,” NBC said in a statement Thursday. “Show elements will include ‘Weekend Update’ and other original content from SNL cast members.”

It comes as no surprise that a handsome Hollywood star like Pitt was proposed to possibly portray Fauci on SNL — after all, the disease expert could be a contender for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Earlier this month, a petition garnered nearly 14,000 signatures to crown Fauci with the title.

Asked about the idea, PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford addressed the petition and said, “Smart is sexy, no doubt.” (Fun fact: Pitt was named Sexiest Man Alive twice!)

